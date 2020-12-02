Divyanka Tripathi looks remarkable in a breezy yellow outfit as she poses for the PHOTOS

Divyanka Tripathi was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbetein. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.

There is not a single time when Dahiya has failed to impress us with her stunning pictures on social media. Apart from being a talented actress, she also has an impeccable fashion sense and knows how to carry herself well in all events and occasions. The stunning beauty loves to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her personal and professional life. Moreover, she also enjoys a massive fan following on social media for the obvious reasons.

Meanwhile, Divyanka has once again shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks simply remarkable. The former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is wearing a breezy yellow-coloured floral outfit with dramatic long sleeves. What also grabs our attention is the picturesque background of the swimming pool as she poses for the camera. The actress opts for a dewy makeup look and a nude pink lip colour while leaving her lustrous hair open.

Check out the pictures below:

Divyanka Tripathi is married to Vivek Dahiya and together they are the most adorable couple in the Indian television industry. The two of them tied the knot back in 2016 and have been inseparable since then. Meanwhile, they jetted off for a mini-vacation to Rajasthan sometime back and teased the fans with pictures from the exotic places there. On the work front, the actress last featured in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-starring , , Aditi Bhatia, and others in the lead roles.

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

