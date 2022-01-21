Divyanka Tripathi looks resplendent as she enjoys evening with hubby Vivek Dahiya and friends

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved actress of the television industry. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress is active on social media and loves to share pictures from her personal and professional life. She is married to actor Vivek Dahiya. They love to go on vacations as well as hang out with their friends. Divyanka has recently shared pictures of herself and friends enjoying a pleasant evening.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has shared a picture with the backdrop of a beautiful sunset. The actress is looking gorgeous in a high neck printed pink dress. She put on light makeup and pink lipstick. Vivek Dahiya sported a casual look with a black T-shirt and denims. They are joined by Sudhir Panmand and Ruchika Singh. Divyanka wrote in the caption, “Kal ki suhaani shaam aur doston ka saath...”

Divyanka Tripathi is presently basking in the success of the response on her first music video ‘Babul Da Vedha'. In the video, she has portrayed the role of a Punjabi girl in the song. She is getting highly appreciated for her acting chops in it. Divyanka had also done a transition reel on the song. She had captioned it as, “I knew black was my colour, until I wore red.” The couple celebrated their sixth engagement anniversary as Vivek shared a series of their picture and wrote, “Each day spent has been a privilege @divyankatripathidahiya .Thank god and the universe for that hush hush affair. Not to mention, @pankajbhatiaa who played a vital role in our story!”



