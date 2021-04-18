  1. Home
Divyanka Tripathi looks stunning in kaftan dress as she remembers ‘Colourful Sundays’ in a throwback PIC

Divyanka Tripathi never fails to impress fans with her fashion choices. And once again she has treated them with a beautiful picture of hers. Take a look inside.
Mumbai
Divyanka Tripathi is a well-known name in the television industry. The actress who rose to fame from her iconic role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla aka Ishima is still very popular among the masses. Fans love to see her pictures and always showers loads of lovely comments on them. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star, who was last seen in Crime Patrol, today shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram. It seems like remembering days before Maharashtra announced Janta Curfew. The State government had recently announced 15 days curfew owing to the increasing cases of Coronavirus. 

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Divyanka wrote, “Throwback to those #ColorfulSundays.” The actress is seen wearing lavender coloured printed kaftan dress. She is standing in front of a coloured wall and is posing happily. She has kept her hair in a high pony style with makeup on point. The actress has applied nude lip colour. She completed her look with a hoop earring. She is rocking the whole attire in a simple look. Fans like her simple and yet elegant fashion choices.

Divyanka loves to wear traditional dresses more and is often spotted wearing them. She had mentioned many times that she is more comfortable in traditional attire. Her Instagram feed is filled with her traditional attire pictures.

Take a look at her picture here:

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress opened about her marriage with Vivek. She had said that her father was not much impressed with her decision and that she had to face a lot of problems before getting married.

