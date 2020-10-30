Divyanka Tripathi looks stunning in a new PIC but it's her musing on personality analysis that grabs attention

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.

Dahiya is away from the silver screen for some time but that does not stop her from keeping her fans posted with whatever is happening in her personal and professional life. Being an avid social media user, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress often shares pictures and videos on her social media handle thereby grabbing attention at times. There is no denying that the popular television star enjoys a huge fan following owing to her stint in numerous shows.

Meanwhile, we have now chanced upon the latest Instagram post of Divyanka that surely deserves your attention. The actress has shared a picture while wearing a pink outfit in which she looks simply remarkable. She also dons a pair of cool shades while posing for the camera. However, it is her caption that grabs our attention here. It reads, “Any personality analysis is generally comparative. A person with more flamboyance or a different added feature walks into the room and your own qualities may seem dim to you or others. Hence, why compare at all? In this race there's no finish line.”

Check out the post below:

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya last featured in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-starring , , Aditi Bhatia, and others. The audience loved her role as Ishita in the popular daily soap. However, the makers pulled it off a few months earlier and it has now been replaced with Yeh Hai Chahatein. Interestingly, it happens to be a spin-off of the very same show. Apart from that, Divyanka also made her digital debut with a web show last year.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya exudes elegance in her latest PHOTO as she REVEALS the 'best poser' in their house

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

Share your comment ×