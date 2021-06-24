Divyanka Tripathi is in love with ‘Quarantine love’ arranged by hubby Vivek Dahiya; See PHOTO

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be air on Colors channel. The show has completed the shooting and contestants have also returned back to Mumbai.

has returned to India after wrapping the shooting of the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She was in Cape Town for more than a month and was treating her fans with a lot of fun pictures and videos. She was always keeping her fans updated about her. Her Instagram feed is currently filled with beautiful pictures from Cape Town. But after returning to Mumbai, she is under home quarantine as a precautionary measure. She showed how her hubby Vivek Dahiya is treating her during this time.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Quarantine love arranged by hubby” along with a heart emoji. In the picture, she is seen holding a paper and there is the cake for her. It has written ‘Welcome back love’ and also some wine arrangement has also been made. She is wearing glasses and is looking a little different. She is wearing a simple kurta with her hair tied back. The actress has also shared series of pictures from her photoshoot and is looking very beautiful.

She is wearing a pink coloured saree with full sleeve blouse and a pearl necklace. Her makeup is very subtle and is kept very minimalistic makeup. Fans are gushing over the picture and dropping comments.

Take a look at the pictures here:

