Divyanka Tripathi is in love with Vivek Dahiya’s dishevelled hair; Shares their PDA PIC

Divyanka Tripathi is very much active on social media these days. She has been sharing a lot of pictures from her recent trip—Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It is an open secret that the actress loves to travel and is always traveling on special occasions of her life. Both she and Vivek Dahiya is a traveler and their Instagram feed is filled with beautiful travel memories. Today, also once again she took to her social handle and shared a picture which she called PDA moment.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “He'll hate me for posting it but I Louuuu his hair all dishevelled.#PDAspecial Love you Viv @vivekdahiya.” In the picture, Divyanka is seen wearing a black colour sweatshirt and Vivek is wearing a military green colour jacket. His hair is styled in curl and he is taking a selfie while the actress is resting on him. Fans have also dropped a lot of comments. One of the fans wrote, ‘Wow’. Many dropped heart eyed emojis.

To note, the actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media and is very popular. She rose to fame from her role Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Take a look at the post here:

Divyanka was also seen in Crime Patrol. Her on-screen pairing with Rajeev Khadelwala in the web series Cold Lassi And Chicken Masala was very much adored. She was seen playing the role of Nitya in the series. The story revolves around two hotel management students, Nitya and Vikram who later become chefs.

