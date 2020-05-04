Divyanka Tripathi makes a sweet anniversary wish for Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava by sharing a photo collage

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has sent anniversary wishes to former co-star Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava through the medium of a sweet post. Check it out.

There are certain shows which leave a deep impact on our minds and hearts even after they end. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also happens to be one of them. The daily soap was able to win millions of hearts owing to its impressive star cast and wonderful storyline. The show which was helmed by Ekta Kapoor had an ensemble cast of some of the most popular and talented actors including , Dahiya, , Aditi Bhatia and many others.

Needless to say, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein became one of the most-watched and popular shows of its time with high TRP rates. Many of the fans of the show were disheartened when it suddenly went off-air a few months back. However, the star cast of the TV program still shares a good rapport with each other which is evident from their frequent social media conversations. Right from sharing BTS and candid pictures and videos to wishing each other on birthdays and anniversaries, they do it all.

Recently, Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava have celebrated their 5th marriage anniversary within the confines of their home. As organizing or attending a party is not an option in current times amidst the lockdown, fans, well-wishers, loved ones and other close friends of the couple have wished them on the special occasion through social media. Karan’s former co-stars from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have also sent their wishes for him and his wife. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has also posted something special for the power couple on her Instagram handle thereby showering them with wishes. She has shared a collage of Karan and Ankita along with the post in which she writes, ‘Happy anniversary to you both.’ Needless to say, the couple looks adorable in the picture collage shared by Divyanka. The actor is seen lovingly hugging his beautiful wife in the pictures.

Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya played the role of Karan Patel’s on-screen wife in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Their amazing on-screen chemistry as Raman and Ishita was one of the main reasons behind the show’s popularity. Karan had to leave the show in between to take part in another reality series. However, the actor made a comeback very soon much to the excitement of the fans. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein got replaced with its successor series, Yeh Hai Chahatein.

(ALSO READ: Anniversary Special: Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava's romantic PHOTOS that prove they are made for each other)

Talking about Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, she is married to her former co-star from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Vivek Dahiya. The two of them are considered one of the most popular and adorable couples of the Indian telly town. Divyanka and Vivek are frequently active on social media and keep their fans updated with whatever is happening in their daily life. Their social media PDAs, cute selfies and funny banter in videos are simply adorable and set major couple goals for all others out there. The couple is making the most of the quarantine period indulging in various productive and creative activities together. They have also been sharing the workload that includes doing household chores, going for groceries, cooking food, etc.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×