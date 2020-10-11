Divyanka Tripathi, Maniesh Paul, Krystle D'Souza & others wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

As Amitabh Bachchan turns a year older on October 11, numerous celebs from the Indian television industry have sent their wishes for him on social media. Check them out here.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 78th birthday on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Fans, well-wishers, loved ones, and celebs alike have sent their heartfelt wishes to the megastar on his special day. Numerous members of the film fraternity like , , , Ayushmann Khurrana, and others have wished Big B on his birthday while praying for his good health and happiness. Many other television celebs have also showered wishes on him. Among them are and Vivek Dahiya.

The couple has shared a throwback picture with Big B along with a note that reads, “Happy Birthday Bachchan Sir. Remembering every moment spent with you. Can't help feeling lucky. Happiness & good health to you.” Among others who have wished him is Krystle D’Souza who writes, “Happy birthday Sir! I cannot believe I got a chance to perform alongside you... it was honestly an unimaginable dream come true! Thank you for welcoming me and making me feel so confident... my first will always be my most cherished, thanks to you.”

Check out their posts below:

Apart from that, Maniesh Paul has penned a long note for Amitabh Bachchan while sending his wishes for the megastar. The tv show host and actor recalls how he used to watch Big B’s movies during childhood. He further reveals his mother once mentioned that he will get to work with the superstar. Among other actors who have sent their heartfelt wishes to the Brahmastra actor on his birthday are Sharad Kelkar and Amruta Khanvilkar.

Check out the other posts below:

Also Read: Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn and others send wishes to megastar

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×