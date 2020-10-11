  1. Home
  2. tv

Divyanka Tripathi, Maniesh Paul, Krystle D'Souza & others wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

As Amitabh Bachchan turns a year older on October 11, numerous celebs from the Indian television industry have sent their wishes for him on social media. Check them out here.
17726 reads Mumbai
Divyanka Tripathi, Maniesh Paul, Krystle D'Souza wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthdayDivyanka Tripathi, Maniesh Paul, Krystle D'Souza & others wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 78th birthday on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Fans, well-wishers, loved ones, and celebs alike have sent their heartfelt wishes to the megastar on his special day. Numerous members of the film fraternity like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others have wished Big B on his birthday while praying for his good health and happiness. Many other television celebs have also showered wishes on him. Among them are Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya.

The couple has shared a throwback picture with Big B along with a note that reads, “Happy Birthday Bachchan Sir. Remembering every moment spent with you. Can't help feeling lucky. Happiness & good health to you.” Among others who have wished him is Krystle D’Souza who writes, “Happy birthday Sir! I cannot believe I got a chance to perform alongside you... it was honestly an unimaginable dream come true! Thank you for welcoming me and making me feel so confident... my first will always be my most cherished, thanks to you.”

Check out their posts below:

Apart from that, Maniesh Paul has penned a long note for Amitabh Bachchan while sending his wishes for the megastar. The tv show host and actor recalls how he used to watch Big B’s movies during childhood. He further reveals his mother once mentioned that he will get to work with the superstar. Among other actors who have sent their heartfelt wishes to the Brahmastra actor on his birthday are Sharad Kelkar and Amruta Khanvilkar. 

Check out the other posts below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday amitabhbachchan sir . . #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan #Birthday #Legend #Bollywood #Actor #SK

A post shared by Sharad Kelkar (sharadkelkar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#happybirthday amitabhbachchan sir ..... thankyou for decades of inspiration and pure art. #legend 

A post shared by Amruta Khanvilkar (amrutakhanvilkar) on

Also Read: Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn and others send wishes to megastar

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya enjoy an indoor game as they learn about each other's traits; See posts
Amitabh Bachchan shares a happy BTS picture from Kaun Banega Crorepati 12; Writes 'quiet and rising'
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya relax amid nature's beauty; Share fun moments from their trip
Divyanka Tripathi REVEALS her wedding vow no 8 with Vivek Dahiya and all couples must consider it; See post
Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan to welcome frontline warrior from police force on the hotseat
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya pairs glasses with her outfit and fans are in awe of this new addition; See PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement