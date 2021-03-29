Divyanka Tripathi misses celebrating Holi with family & friends; Asks fans to ‘play it at home & play safe’

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has taken a trip down memory lane and shared throwback Holi pictures on social media.

The COVID 19 pandemic has changed a lot of things in our lives. Not just we all were cooped in our respective houses for months, we have been introduced to a new normal wherein masks and sanitisers are the new normal. In fact, this pandemic has also affected the way we have celebrated our festivals too. This was evident during Holi celebrations as well wherein everyone has been advised to stay indoors to avoid the widespread of the deadly virus.

Interestingly, Dahiya is no different who has also mentioned missing her family and friends on the special occasion. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared throwback pictures from her Holi celebrations from the past and reminisced the happy moments as she urged the fans to stay indoors. “Reminiscing Holi celebrations from last few years. Missing family & friends. Happy Holi to you all. Play it at home & Play safe,” Divyanka captioned the post. On the other hand, Divyanka’s husband Vivek Dahiya gave a glimpse of their Holi celebrations this year as the power couple celebrated the festival of colours at their residence.

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Divyanka, who won a lot of appreciation with her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite , was recently seen hosting Crime Patrol. The actress had recently wrapped the shooing of the crime based show and shared pics from the last day of the shoot. She wrote, “This unit was love & hearts & all the good things! Looking forward to seeing you all sooooon again. Will miss you all for sure.....few episode of mine in Crime Patrol are still left for telecast in the current series but otherwise. IT'S A WRAP!”

