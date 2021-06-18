Divyanka Tripathi misses Vivek Dahiya and shares their love filled pictures in ethnic attire

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi shared an adorable picture with Vivek Dahiya as she misses being with him.

The fabulous actress, is one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The star has a huge fan following. The actress had tied the wedding knot with actor Vivek Dahiya in the year 2016. The couple met on the sets of the TV serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. They were introduced by a mutual friend and they hit it off quickly. The actress is presently in Cape Town for the shoot of the reality show, and looks like she is missing her husband.

Divyanka Tripathi has shared pictures of the couple as they look adorably at each other. Divyanka looks magnificent in her pink saree and beautiful traditional jewellery. She has worn Kundan studs and a studded bangle to accentuate the look, while Vivek Dahiya, donned a brown blazer and white shirt. The actress wrote in the caption about missing her husband and sharing her love for him. She wrote, “Aaj phir tum pe pyaar aaya hai...Behadd aur Beshumaar aaya hai!”

See the post here:

Divyanka Tripathi started her acting career with the show Banoo Mai Teri Dulhann, but the show which made her more popular among the audience was Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She was last seen in the TV serial Yeh Hai Chahatein. She will be seen in the show KKK 11 from next month.

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

