Divyanka Tripathi opts for a different way to express her love for Vivek Dahiya on their anniversary; See POST

Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya will be celebrating their 4th marriage anniversary on July 8, 2020. Meanwhile, the actress has planned a sweet surprise for the latter.

Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya will be celebrating their 4th marriage anniversary on 8th July 2020 much to the excitement of their fans. Well, of course, this time the celebrations will be within the confines of their home because of the unprecedented situation prevailing across the country owing to the COVID-19. But we are sure that the adorable couple must have already planned out something for their special day and will be updating the same on social media.

It seems like Divyanka has already begun the preparations as the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle that hints exactly at the same. She has made some amazing doodle art the glimpse of which has been given in the picture along with the post. It reads, “love you to the moon and back” implying her husband Vivek Dahiya. The dark background and the cute illustrations are simply adorable and we wonder what the latter’s expression would be upon seeing the same!

Check out Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s latest Instagram post below:

Talking about Divyanka and Vivek, the two of them tied the knot back in 2016. Their social media PDAs are adorable and never fail to grab attention. The star couple often sets major relationship goals for others out there. On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-starring in which she played the role of Ishita. However, it has now gone off-air and is being replaced by Yeh Hai Chahatein.

