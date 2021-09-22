Divyanka Tripathi pens a heartfelt note after KKK11 finale shoot: ‘I got more than expected’

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular actresses on social media and presently is one of the finalists of stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show has reached its finale week and fans are rooting for her to lift the trophy. The actress was recently spotted at the shoot of the finale episode of the reality show. She had a great time on the show and she shared in her new post about her unforgettable moments in the finale episode.

The actress has shared pictures from the previous night as she wrote about being thankful to people who believed in her. She looks spectacular in the pictures as she has donned a black dress with a slit. The actress also shared pictures with a cake which had written on it, ‘Dhakkad Girl’. She shared in the caption, “Kuchh pal pyaar ke... Last evening...I got more than expected..genuine love from all corners. Thanks to all who believed in me, who cared.”

See the post here: