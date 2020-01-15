Divyanka Tripathi pens a heartwarming note for husband Vivek Dahiya on their engagement anniversary; See Post

As Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya complete four years of their engagement, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress writes a special post for her husband on social media. Take a look:

broke a million of hearts when she announced her engagement to her co-star from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Vivek Dahiya in 2016. Ever since then, the two have been head over heels in love with each other and we can’t get enough of their adorable chemistry. Divyanka and Vivek have been married for four years now and the couple has been giving major relationship goals to the millennials. Interestingly, this amazing couple leaves no chance to express their love for each other and indulge in some PDA.

And as Divyanka and Vivek completed four years of their engagement today, all eyes were on Divyanka’s social media handle for a love-filled post for her man. Interestingly, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress didn’t disappoint her fans and penned a heartwarming post for her husband. Divyanka shared pictures of herself with Vivek from their London vacation and wrote how she found a right soul in her husband with whom she could connect so easily. She also revealed how the two kept their relationship under the wrap for a couple of months till they got engaged.

Furthermore, Divyanka also extended greeting for Makar Sankranti to her fans and advised them to “Find, accept and embrace your destiny too when you get the opportunity!”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s much popular Yeh Hai Mohabbatein wherein she played the lead role opposite . The family drama went off air in December 2019 after a successful run of six years. As of now, Divyanka is yet to announce her next project post Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

