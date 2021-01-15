Divyanka Tripathi pens a heartwarming note for Vivek Dahiya on their engagement anniversary; Take a look

Divyanka and Vivek got engaged in 2016, are celebrating their 5 engagement anniversary. The couple is one of the most popular couples in the television industry.

and Vivek Dahiya have often given us major couple goals. Both are head over heels in love with each other and never leave any occasion to express it. Today, the couple is celebrating their engagement anniversary and created a buzz on the internet. Both enjoy a huge fan following and fans love to see them together. Today, on this occasion, Divyanka shared a picture with a heartwarming post for Vivek. The couple was first introduced in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Later got married after their engagement.

The actress wrote, “Life surprises us...but at times we must take a leap of faith and surprise the life! Look Viv, where we are today...In our own little Wonderland...thanks to that decision! Cheers to our #EngagementAnniversary @vivekdahiya Cheers to those who are planning to change their life in a jiffy...in any way! Life is a gamble, if your gut feeling allows you, take a deep breath and take the plunge.” Divyanka and Vivek got engaged on January 15, 2016. Today, they are celebrating their 5th engagement anniversary.

Currently, Divyanka is hosting Crime Patrol Satark: Crime Against Women show. She had also made her digital debut with web-series 'Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala' opposite Rajeev Khandelwal. The show received a lot of appreciation from the audience and their chemistry was also loved.

Both enjoy a huge fan following and fans also love to see them together. Their pictures become viral in no time. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the cutest couples in Indian television.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi stuns in a traditional avatar and drives away our mid week blues; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Share your comment ×