Divyanka Tripathi pens 'loving' note for Vivek Dahiya for making birthdays special; Karan Patel left awestruck

Divyanka Tripathi shared an adorable picture with Vivek Dahiya as she expressed her love for him. She thanked him for making her birthdays always special.

and Vivek Dahiya are one of the cutest couples in the Indian Television industry. They share an ideal relationship, which involves love, respect, compassion, and trust and trust for each other. The two make mountains move to keep one another happy and make the other feel special. This is what exactly Vivek Dahiya did on Divyanka's birthday, and left everyone in awe.

Vivek Dahiya whisked Divyanak off to one of their favourite destinations, Udaipur (Rajasthan, India). From enjoying the scenic view to dinner dates to multiple cakes, Vivek pampered Divyanka to the fullest on her birthday, leaving her overwhelmed. The actress has now taken to her Instagram handle to pen a heartwarming note for Vivek thanking him for always making her birthdays so special. 'For me, my birthdays were never so important but the way you pamper me and leave no stone unturned to bring a smile on my face, I want 14th December to continue for an entire year. Love you Viv,' expressed Divyanka.

ALSO READ: Vivek Dahiya plans a special birthday surprise for his lifeline Divyanka Tripathi with Rajasthani touch; Watch

With this loving note, Divyanka also shared an adorable picture with Vivek, as she embraced him warmly during their dinner date in the City of Lakes. The couple looks all happy and relaxed as they pose for a picture. Vivek was touched by Divyanka's sweet gesture and dropped a heart on the post. Divyanka's former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star, , was also left awestruck. He commented on the post and blessed the couple as he wrote, 'God Bless.'

Take a look at Divyanka's post here:

Meanwhile, Divyanka was showered with love and blessings from all over. Her YHM co-stars , Aditi Bhatia, Karan Patel, Krishna Mukherjee, and Neena Kulkarni, also shared sweet notes on her birthday. What are your thoughts on the same? Isn't DiVek's romance too adorable? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi's YHM ex co star Karan Patel sends her birthday love; Feels they need better PICS together

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×