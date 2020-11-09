Divyanka Tripathi pens a special note for husband Vivek Dahiya as she shares lovely pictures with him

Vivek Dahiya turned a year older on November 8, 2020. His wife Divyanka Tripathi has shared a special post on the occasion.

Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are among the most beloved couples of the Indian television industry. The two of them often set major relationship goals for all others out there. November 8 marks Vivek’s birthday and wishes have been showered on him right from the morning hours. It is quite obvious that Divyanka also planned a special surprise for him and their latest social media pictures are proof. The actress herself has shared them on her Instagram handle.

She has also penned a sweet birthday note for her hubby dearest. It reads, “It's odd writing a #BirthdayCaption for you when you are sitting right next to me and I've wished you 10 times since last night! Happy Birthday, Viv! On this platform best I can summarise my feelings by saying - "Thanks for taking birth on this day. I would have been a lost, aimlessly wandering soul without you. I love you @vivekdahiya.”

Apart from the note, Divyanka has also shared two lovely pictures with Vivek Dahiya. She looks stunning in an all-black outfit and the latter looks dapper in an off-white shirt and black trousers. Many other television celebs like Karanvir Bohra, Mohsin Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Pooja Gor, and others have wished the actor on his special day. On the work front, the actress last appeared in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she played the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla. Vivek Dahiya also was a part of the same for a brief period.

