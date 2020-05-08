Divyanka Tripathi pens a sweet anniversary wish for her parents; Calls them ‘an example of unadulterated love’

As Divyanka Tripathi’s parents celebrate their wedding anniversary today, the diva shares a sweet post for them on their special day.

Dahiya is one of the most talked about actresses in the television industry and also a social media queen. The diva has carved herself a niche for herself with her stupendous performance on the television screen. And while we love watching her onscreen, Divyanka’s social media posts are also a thing among the fans. After all, not just the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shares glimpses of her oh so happening life but she also doesn’t shy away from expressing her love for the loved ones.

However, today, Divyanaka’s recent post is very special in every sense as it is dedicated to her parents who are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. The diva shared a candid picture of her mum and dad which according to her was ‘irresistible to post’. She also penned a heartfelt post for her parents on their special day and wrote, “For a generation that doesn't express much but is an example of unadulterated love...this picture was irresistible to post. #HappyAnniversary Mummy Papa. @neelam.tripathi121 @narendranathtripathi30 #NazarNaLage.”

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi’s anniversary with for her parents:

As of now, the Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala is enjoying spending time with hubby Vivek Dahiya during the ongoing lockdown. The duo is making the most of their time together and is creating lovely memories together and often share a glimpse of their quarantine moments on social media. Talking about the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular family drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite . The show ruled the television screens for six years and went off air in December 2019.

