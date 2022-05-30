Divyanka Tripathi poses with a cub from her Thailand vacation & appreciates their special care; PHOTOS

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the leading actresses in the entertainment industry and has been part of several daily soaps. Her acting in the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatien has been quite appreciated by the audience. The actress is married to her former co-star Vivek Dahiya and the couple loves to go for romantic vacations. They are presently enjoying their getaway in Thailand and have been keeping their fans updated with pictures.

In the recent picture shared by Divyanka Tripathi, she is seen playing with a cub and she even got some pictures clicked with it. She looks very beautiful in a blush pink long dress and golden designer earrings. She had put on subtle makeup and her hair was tied in a neat ponytail. In the post, she appreciated the special care taken towards the tigers for their health and survival. She captioned, “Dear Cubby, I'm glad they made us wash our hands and remove our shoes for you. The more protective they were for you, more relief it gave us!”

See the post here-

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Divyanka Tripathi had earlier shared a video in which she was caressing a massive adult tiger. She had captioned, “An experience so surreal! My existence was like that of a tiny fly in comparison to this majestic being. Tigers sure did teach me a lot that day -Calmness can't be mistaken for weakness. -When you know you have power you needn't roar often, your silence can be deadly enough. -Just sit back and observe, not everything needs a reaction. Also, in KKK it was my deep desire to be a part of lion stunt. Here, got a feel of it.” Several friends and fans of the actress dropped comments on her post and called her daring for being near the beastly tiger.

