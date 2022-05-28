Divyanka Tripathi posts poolside pictures from Thailand vacation as husband Vivek Dahiya flaunts his fit body

Divyanka Tripathi enjoys a massive fan following on social media owing to her fashionable looks and beauty. The actress became a popular name on social media after her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She was also appreciated for her exceptional performance in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, in which she as was the first runner up. The actress is married to actor Vivek Dahiya and the couple is presently enjoying their vacation in Thailand.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are having the best times of their lives in Thailand currently. They have been sharing pictures from their trip, offering a virtual tour of the beautiful location. In the recent post shared by the actress, she is seen standing by the pool along with her husband. She shared a series of pictures of Vivek Dahiya flaunting his toned physique as he sported swimwear. She has also sported a halter neck printed swimwear as they got clicked. She captioned, “Can't post only one when you love all! #PoolLove #Hydrophilic.”

The couple worked together on the hit show - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other. The duo tied the knot in 2016 in Bhopal. Divyanka and Vivek love to go on dates and trips together whenever they get time.

On the professional front, Divyanka has been a part of several shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale. She also made her music video debut with Babul Da Vedha, for which she was highly appreciated by her fans.

