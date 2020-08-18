Divyanka Tripathi radiates happiness in a floral attire; Former YHM co star Shireen Mirza calls her 'Angel'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her social media handle to share a happy picture of herself, and her former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Shireen Mirza dropped in a sweet compliment for her. Take a look.

Dahiya is one of the most beautiful and adored actresses in the Indian Television industry. She has captured millions of hearts with her spellbinding acting chops, power-packed performance, and beautiful looks. Though she may be away from the small screen, Divyanka certainly knows how to keep her fans engaged with her amazing social media posts. She ensures to treat her extended family aka her beloved fans with glimpses from her leisure time. From reciting poems to sharing goofy videos with Vivek Dahiya, Divyanaka's social media game is always on fire.

Just about an hour ago, Divyanka took to her Instagram handle to share a happy picture of herself, and left fans awestruck. In the photo, Divyanka can be seen dolled up in a pretty white outfit with floral prints and looks absolutely beautiful. With her charming smile, hair flowing due to the breeze and twinkling eyes, the diva is radiating happy vibes all over. With this awe-inspiring picture, Divyanka wrote a quirky caption. It read, 'Today's caption: I said Inner Sunshine, He said Terrific Tuesday. What do you say?'

Well, with Divyanka spreading her charm early in the day, we're sure her fans are going to say 'It's a thrilling Tuesday,' as she has brought about a smile on their faces. While fans couldn't stop gushing over Divyanka's beauty, her former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Shireen Mirza dropped in a sweet compliment for her. She wrote, 'OMG (Oh My God) you look like an angel.' And we totally agree with Shireen's comment!

Take at Divyanka's latest photo here:

Meanwhile, the actress recently dismissed news of her replacing Erica Fernandes as the 'new Prerna' in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Calling it a mere 'rumour' DTD clarified that she is not doing the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

