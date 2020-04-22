Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai and others join JD Majethia to raise funds for COVID 19; PM Modi lauds them

Actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai among others come together and join JD Majethia for a fan ka fan initiative to raise funds for COVID-19 fight.

Actor-Producer JD Majethia recently launched a website named 'fankafan.com' in order to support people who have been affected by Coronavirus outbreak. The entire idea behind the name is to encourage fans to come forward and donate generously thereby making the celebrity their fan. The fan who pledges to donate will be receiving a video from their favourite television celebrity associated with the initiative.

About the same, JD Majethia said, “As we all know that to protect the lives of people from the impact of coronavirus the country went into a long lockdown. This has and will create multiple crises and especially the financial ones for many in every nook and corner of the country. Now, when MANY from the country are impacted then MANY from the country need to rise up to the occasion and help. The television industry has the power to inspire, motivate, influence a lot of people to come forward and support the cause. I am glad that so many like-minded celebrities willingly agreed to be part of it.”

Actors like , Bharti Singh, Gautam Rode, , Karan V Grover, Adaa Khan, Shubhangi Atre, Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, Rohitash Gaud, Shailesh Lodha and many others are a part of the ‘Fan Ka Fan’ initiative.

This is an exceptional effort by our TV stars to strengthen India’s fight against COVID-19. Thank you to all those who have come together for this. https://t.co/QgiHPETLG8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2020

Lauding the efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "This is an exceptional effort by our TV stars to strengthen India's fight against Covid-19. Thank You all those who came together for this."

Credits :Pinkvilla

