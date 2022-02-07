Divyanka Tripathi REACTS to troll accusing her of 'copying' condolence message for Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92. In a career spanning 70 years, the legendary singer, known as Bollywood's Nightingale, became India's most celebrated singer, lending her voice to over 30,000 songs in numerous languages. Many celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan, and others took to their social media to express grief. Even actor Divyanka Tripathi penned down an emotional message on her Instagram. However, one of the trolls accused her of copying the lines that she used in her condolence message. Now, Divyanka has responded to the Twitter user.

On Sunday, Divyanka tweeted a picture of Lata di and wrote a sentimental message. She wrote, "You have left our nation in a void today Lata ji. Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come. You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today. RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji.” Reacting to her post, a Twitter user wrote, "From where you copied these lines.” To that, Divyanka had a positive and confident response. She tweeted, ”Thanks for 'very indirectly' indicating that I write well. Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai !”

Check the tweets:

Several celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor paid tribute to Lata. Anushka, sharing a monochrome photo of a young Lata, wrote on Twitter, "'God speaks through beautiful voices’ Sad sad day for India as our nightingale leaves her mortal body. Lataji’s voice has immortalised her forever. She will live in our hearts through her music. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. RIP Lataji."

Also Read: RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan arrive at singer's home; Big B pens heartfelt note