Divyanka Tripathi recalls her first ever audition experience; Says ‘Was not prepared at all’

Divyanka Tripathi has opened up on her audition journey and how she entered the television industry. She is in Cape Town currently.

has come a long way in her career. She is now the most successful actress in the television industry. She got immense popularity for her iconic role of Ishimaa in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show was one of the most-watched drama on television. It was also the longest-running show. The actress has won millions of hearts from her power-packed acting and made a special place in everyone’s heart. Her infectious smiling is so much adored by her fans. Currently, she is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town.

But she had once shared her first-ever audition experience. In an interview with India Forums, the actress talked about it and revealed that her first audition was for a reality show named India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. “I had no plans of giving the audition. I had gone there to support my friend who wanted to give the audition. I was not even prepared for it and also don’t even know how to act. They gave me a script and asked me to read it. I was eventually selected for the show,” she added.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress made her acting debut in telefilms for Doordarshan. She received recognition from the show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

She was last seen in the Crime Patrol. Her stint in the show was very small. There are reports that she and will be seen together in the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain. But none of the sides or the makers have made any confirmation in this regard till now.

