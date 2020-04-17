Divyanka Tripathi recalls old times as she shares a throwback VIDEO of one of her rehearsals

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi has recently shared a throwback video of one of her acting rehearsals on social media. Check it out.

Dahiya enjoys a massive fan following all over the country owing to the impeccable acting prowess that she has showcased in numerous TV shows. She has acted in popular shows like Banoo Mai Teri Dulhann, Ramayan, Intezaar, etc. But the show that made her reach the heights of popularity is Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-starring , , Aditi Bhatia and others in the lead roles. Her on-screen chemistry with Karan was also loved by the audience.

Divyanka portrayed the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla aka Ishimaa in the family drama and literally stole hearts. Her sweet smile and beautiful sarees were enough to make the audience hooked to their television sets. And the interesting part is that Divyanka met the love of her life, Vivek Dahiya on the sets of this show itself! Well, that’s another story! Numerous fans were left devastated when Yeh Hai Mohabbatein suddenly went off-air and was replaced by its successor series, Yeh Hai Chahatein.

It seems like the actress is missing the good old times amid the quarantine break which is evident from a throwback video that she has shared on her Instagram handle. Divyanka is seen rehearsing for an episode of one of the shows in the video. Clad in a white sheer net saree teamed up with a pink blouse, the actress looks undeniably beautiful in the picture. Her brilliant acting skills are once again portrayed through the medium of this video. Of late, Divyanka is frequently active on social media and has been sharing bits and pieces related to her life with fans through the same. Be it showing off her cooking skills or be it her fun banters with hubby Vivek, the actress has been displaying it all!

Meanwhile, check out a snapshot of Divyanka’s rehearsal video shared by her below:

Here’s the video of the actress shared by one of her fans:

On the personal front, Divyanka Tripathi is married to her former co-star from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Vivek Dahiya. The two of them tied the knot in 2016 and are currently considered one of the most beloved couples of the television industry. Their social media PDAs are simply adorable and there is no second doubt about it that the two of them set major couple goals for all others out there. Of late, the two of them have been indulging in household chores together amidst the lockdown period which is evident from the pictures and videos that they have been sharing on social media.

On the professional front, Divyanka has already made her digital debut in 2019 with a popular web show. Vivek will soon be following her footsteps and will also make his debut in a web show. However, its progress remains postponed owing to the current situation prevailing in the country because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The promotions of the aforesaid web show were supposed to be held in Chandigarh and Delhi. But as of now, everything has come to a halt keeping in mind everyone’s security.

