Divyanka Tripathi on rejecting BALH 2: I had this feeling that Nakuul & I won’t look good onscreen together

is one of the most popular actresses on television for nearly 15 years. In a recent chat with ETimes, Divyanka spoke about turning down the leading part in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 because she thought that she and Nakuul Mehta won’t match or look good together on screen. Divyanka mentioned that she conveyed her feelings to the production house and declined the part. She said, “After working for so many years into this industry if it is me or anyone as an actor we should have at least this liberty to choose a project which I am passionate about.”

Speaking about turning down Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 due to the onscreen pairing Divyanka said, “As far as the report of me looking older than him onscreen is considered in fact I totally agree with it. Because when I was offered the show and I was proposed this idea, I was surprised after hearing about the pairing and my family also reacted the same way. They felt that we would look slightly off. But when I spoke to the show’s team over the phone, I agreed to do the look test. I felt like let’s give the look test and see how our pair actually looks on screen.”

Further speaking about telling the production house her feelings with regards to the casting, Divyanka said, “In fact, they (production house) should be happy that an actor is not feeling passionate and he/she is telling them in advance, that would be great for the show. So, I had this feeling that Nakuul and I won’t match or look good onscreen together. I am fine with that thought. I feel someone else who comes on board to play the female lead will do justice to the show and I had conveyed my thought across. I’ve done this personally.”

Also Read| Divyanka Tripathi confirms rejecting Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Says ‘I want to play an IAS officer’