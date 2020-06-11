Divyanka Tripathi requests 'superhero' Vivek Dahiya to take her for a ride in a hilarious post

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya's adorable social media posts are hard to miss. Recently, the actress has given a befitting response to one of the posts shared by her husband. Check it out.

Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are the most adorable duo and what better than their frequent social media posts to prove the same right? The star couple is currently enjoying their quarantine break to the fullest and also making sure to update fans with whatever is happening in their life daily. Be it Divyanka or be it Vivek, either of them always posts something on their handles thereby catching everyone’s attention on the social media platforms.

More often, it is their candid selfies, quirly videos, and other humorous posts that leave fans asking for more. Apart from that, the power couple is making sure that they advise their fans to take precautionary measures in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak that has affected the entire country and is yet to be curbed totally. Meanwhile, the two of them are also taking turns in going out for groceries, indulging in workout sessions and adhering to the social distancing rules to keep themselves safe.

In the midst of all this, Divyanka has shared a post on her Instagram handle as a response to one of Vivek Dahiya’s previous posts that was hilarious. It so happened that a day earlier, Vivek had shared a video in which he posed as a superhero and asked everyone to challenge themselves for better performance while working out. The actor then made a funny statement about taking a round of Andheri in just 15 counts. Post that he flies off into the sky and returns in just 12 counts. Not only that but Vivek also reveals that he has broken his previous record too that made many of his fans go ROFL.

Hours later, Divyanka thought of giving an epic reply to her husband’s hilarious post and how! The actress has shared a post in which she tries to flirt with her superhero husband and writes, “"So would you take me for a ride? Take me by your your side, take me with you..." Reaction to Mr @VivekDahiya's last post.” She further writes, “#TakeMeForARide (For real! Not like the Idiom).” The actress looks beautiful clad in a white shirt and black pants as she sits on the plush balcony of their residence and raises her hand in a hope that the superhero will surely keep her request!

So, this is how the power couple has been entertaining their fans amidst the lockdown period and making the most of social media as a source of entertainment. Both of them also enjoy massive fan followings on their respective handles and the reason behind this is quite obvious. On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-starring . The daily soap produced by Ekta Kapoor received a positive response from the audience and also featured Vivek Dahiya in a pivotal role for a short period. However, it has now gone off-air and is being replaced by the spin-off series titled Yeh Hai Chahatein.

