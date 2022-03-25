Divyanka Tripathi rescues a pigeon entangled in human hair; Says 'It makes her feel good'

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular names in the telly world and she is loved for her fashionable looks as well as her excellent acting. The actress has a massive fan following on social media, where she often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. Yeh Hai Mohabbatien actress recently shared a video in which she is holding a bird and helping it out of its misery.

In the video, Divyanka shared that the bird was unable to even walk properly as its feet got entangled in human hair. Hence she held the bird and his friend removed the hair from the bird’s feet. The actress shared that it was a very special moment for her as she was able to rescue the bird. She captioned, “What makes you #FeelGood? This was our souls' moment of redemption. We were lucky to have spotted a pigeon on time, unable to walk, with its claw badly entangled in human hair. Thank you @calib_logan for having your Swiss knife & good eyesight readily available for this microscopic operation & @dwivedideepti12 for filming this beautiful moment. #RescueOperation”.

See video here- CLICK

Numerous of her fans expressed love for her action and commented, ‘Awww’, ‘Good work’, ‘Woww Great Job U are the best divi’, ‘This is so wholesome makes me so so happy’, ‘You are gem with beautiful heart’, ‘Things like these makes you THE BEST’, ‘This is genuinely so sweet More people like you guys should exist’, ‘Aww that’s so beautiful’, ‘God Bless you both’, ‘Ad Soo Good Too See This Brave human love u divi’, etc.



Also read- Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya’s PICS from Ankita-Vicky's Holi bash are all about colours & having fun