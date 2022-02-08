Divyanka Tripathi reveals her 'Baspan Ka Pyar' as she drops PICS; Fans call her ‘beautiful’

Divyanka Tripathi has come a long way in her career. She is one of the most celebrated television actresses currently. Though it has been a time that she is seen on screen but this has not affected her stardom. Apart from her acting career, she is also very homely and often travels to her hometown Bhopal. Divyanka’s Instagram feed is filled with beautiful memories of her home. And recently also traveled to her destination and has shared a series of pictures.

Well, the actress has tagged it as ‘Papa mummy aur main #BaspanKaPyar’. In the picture, she is seen wearing a green colour salwar suit which has a lotus print on it. She is enjoying time with her parents at her home. Recently, she has also shared some more pictures from her trip and will surely inspire you to travel to Bhopal. The actress is also subject to trolling often but she knows how to give a befitting reply to trolls. She was recently trolled for copying condolence message for late singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Take a look at the pictures here:

She had written, "You have left our nation in a void today Lata ji. Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come. You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today. RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji.” Reacting to her post, a Twitter user wrote, "From where you copied these lines.” To that, she replied, ”Thanks for 'very indirectly' indicating that I write well. Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai !”

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi REACTS to troll accusing her of 'copying' condolence message for Lata Mangeshkar