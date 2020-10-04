Divyanka Tripathi REVEALS her wedding vow no 8 with Vivek Dahiya and all couples must consider it; See post

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her social media handle to spill the beans about her 'secret' wedding vow no 8 with hubby Vivek Dahiya and it is all about couple goals. Here's what it is.

Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are counted amongst the most-loved couples of Indian Television. They two have become an inspiration for many couples, in regard to true love, companionship, trust, and compatibility. Whenever they come in a single frame, they set the screen on fire. Be it the small-screen or a social media post, the husband-wife duo are sure to create magic, and leave everyone awestruck.

Lovingly called as 'DiVek' by fans, the couple is often seen sharing romantic pictures on social media. And each time they come together, the happiness of their fans is beyond words. Yesterday, Divyanka took to her Instagram handle to spread 'DiVek's' charm, and leave everyone mesmerized. The actress also revealed a 'never-before-known secret about their marriage, which has kept their bond so strong. Are you wondering what it is? Well, Divyanka spilled the beans about her 'secret' wedding vow no 8 with hubby Vivek Dahiya and it is all about couple goals.

The wedding vow no 8 of Divyanka and Vivek is - 'Will be your hands-on model and photographer forever!' Yes, DiVek's 8th wedding vow is that Divyanka will be Vivek's all-time model, while he will be her forever photographer. She also shared a beautiful picture from their home, wherein she is seen posing as Divek holds on the camera to capture his pretty wifey in a frame.

Well, we must say, DiVek's wedding vow is quite interesting and trendy. This is a vow that all couples must consider, cause every girl wants to go 'Tu keech meri photo piya' with her partner, doesn't she? Also, Divyanka often keeps sharing pictures of herself, clicked by Vivek, and we must say he quite has that talent to capture a 'perfect photo.' Not only fans but even Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh was left awestruck by DiVek's mushy post.

Vivek and Divyanka met on the sets of their show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as co-stars. They tied the knot on July 14, 2016, in a lavish traditional wedding in Mumbai. Their marriage was a little mini-event in the Telly world that was celebrated by everyone. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

