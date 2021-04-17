Divyanka Tripathi reveals how her family responded to relationship with Vivek Dahiya: Dad did raise eyebrows

In a recent chat, Divyanka Tripathi forwarded her views on the emotional reaction of her family when she spoke about her relationship with now-husband Vivek Dahiya.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star ’s road to marriage with husband Vivek Dahiya was not a bed of roses. Despite being a huge star, Divyanka chose to go the traditional way and ask for her parent’s views on her then-boyfriend now-husband Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka was already dating Vivek when she walked up to her parents for ‘the’ chat and her father did not seem too pleased with her announcement. In a stellar reveal, Divya mentioned that she was interviewed by Vivek’s parents as well in a closed room and he went with the same process with her parents.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Divyanka said that her dad raised eyebrows like he never had before and both of them had to go through several interviews to eventually tie the knot in 2016. Elaborating on the same Divyanka said, “I think it's important to do such detailed interactions when you give away your daughter's hand to anybody. Plus, when families come into play, the couple tries much more to keep the marriage going as they understand that it is a responsibility."

Divyanka mentioned that she taught Vivek was the one for him after only a couple of meetings. Divyanka further said that marrying Vivek has turned out to be the best decision of her life though the couple took a long time in getting the families involved even after Vivek had proposed to her and she had said yes to him. Divyanka became an instant success and one of the biggest stars on television with her first lead part in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann which completed its successful run in 2009.

