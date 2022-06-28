Divyanka Tripathi reveals she called Vivek every 15 min if he was out till late: In my head, it was care…

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya form one of the most loved couples in the telly world. The duo met during the shooting of their show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and started dating. They finally tied the knot in the presence of their friends and family in 2016. The actress recently opened up on her relationship with Vivek Dahiya in a chat with Mika Singh on the show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. She also talked about the things that keep sparks flying in their relationship.

Talking about her early dating days with now-husband Vivek, she told the girls that it is important to keep note of the things that help you bond in your initial phase. She revealed that during the initial days of our relationship, they didn’t tell each other ‘I love you’ as they were giving each other time so that they don’t take any decision in haste. She added that they would love to go on long drives, and they would talk.

She added, “Sometimes, I would just keep staring at him. I would think such a nice person he is. He would also look at me and then felt shy. And then there were some special songs we would keep listening to. So till now, we literally plan our date nights. We take that date from each other and we just play those songs. And even sometimes when I feel sad or upset, Vivek will play me my favourite song. So sparks just fly.”

Divyanka further shared that she also gets scared at times and worries about Vivek. She shares an incident, “There were times when Vivek would go out to party with his boys and would tell me that he would return by this time. So when he would not return by that time, I would keep calling him every 15 mins. In my head, it was my caring gesture and I was in tension wanting to know if he is fine. It happened 2-3 times. But Vivek came and asked me, ‘Don’t you trust me?’ I was shocked.” She shared that she was worried for him. She added that they communicated, else he would have formed an opinion about her. She added that it is essential to communicate in a relationship.

