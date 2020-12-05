Divyanka Tripathi reveals she loves playing with her voice while sharing a new PHOTO

Divyanka Tripathi last appeared in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Meanwhile, check out her latest post on Instagram.

Just a few hours back, won hearts after having expressed her opinion about the ongoing farmers’ protests in the country. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress who is known to be quite vocal about what she says, has shared a tweet in which she has extended her support to the farmers while referring to them as the backbone of our country. She quotes, “They deserve a satisfactory solution asap. These meagre earners deserve respect and every citizen's support.”

Meanwhile, the actress has also been busy with her work life that can be figured out after having a glimpse of her timeline. Recently, Divyanka has shared a post on her Instagram handle which also hints towards the fact that she has been working on some new project. The actress is seen inside a recording room and looks super cute in framed glasses while posing for the camera. Well, she looks pretty in minimal makeup and this picture is proof!

The stunning beauty who is clad in a printed red and black kurta, also adds a caption that reads, “Love doing this,” implying her work. Meanwhile, she was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-starring , , Ruhanika Dhawan, Aditi Bhatia, and others in the lead roles. The actress played the role of Ishita in the same and the audience loved her stint there. Unfortunately, the popular show went off-air sometime back. We do hope to see Divyanka in some new projects soon!

