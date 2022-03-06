Divyanka Tripathi’s 'Chai pi lo friends' invite gets a funny response from Rahul Vaidya

Divyanka Tripathi has often mentioned that she loves tea. To note, in India it is one of the most loved beverages too. The actress, who always keeps her social media updated with new pictures of her, today shared a beautiful picture wearing a kaftan. She is undoubtedly looking gorgeous in the attire but it was her caption that grabbed our attention. And it became funnier when singer Rahul Vaidya commented on it. Both were seen in the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Sharing the picture, Divyanka wrote, “Hallo friends! Chai pi lo!” As soon as she shared the picture, Rahul was quick enough to comment. He wrote, “Pilao…Chalo coming.” This conversation went ahead and the actress said, “aa jao... Waiting!! Chai, coffee sab ready for you!” In the picture, the actress is wearing a pink colour kaftan and is holding a brown colour teacup. She is looking extremely beautiful with subtle makeup. Her hair is styled in center partition. Fans also dropped comments.

Divyanka’s fans are eagerly waiting to see her on screen. She has been missing for a long time. Her last show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was very popular.

Take a look at the post here:

The actress was also seen for a few episodes in Crime Patrol. She has also made her music video debut. Talking about work, the actress has mentioned that she wants to do a show with a strong role.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi calls Vivek Dahiya ‘prankster photographer’ for THIS reason