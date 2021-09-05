Divyanka Tripathi’s easy breezy outfit is perfect for summer outing; Hubby Vivek Dahiya reacts

doesn’t need any introduction. The actress has created a niche for herself in the industry from her hard work. One of the most popular and well-known actresses in the TV industry, she is extremely popular for her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and as Ishita from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka's on-screen chemistry with her was loved by the masses. The actress undeniably enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She keels sharing stunning pictures of herself.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has shared a beautiful picture. Divyanka is spotted wearing a light blue colour kurta with embroidered on it. She has paired it with white pants and her make-up is also going with the outfit. The actress has applied shiny makeup with red colour lipstick. To accentuate the look, she left her hair open. Her caption reads, “We thought life was unfair, until we saw death. But overcome we must! Be what you loved the most about the one who left you too soon. Do what they always wanted you to do. Live better, we must!”

Husband Vivek Dahiya also reacted to the post and wrote, “We must”. One of the fans wrote, “Oh my my. You look so beautiful engrossed in reading.” Another wrote, “Always inspired by your strong words. Love you.”

Divyanka is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is one of the strongest contestants in the reality show. Her daredevil performances are winning hearts.

