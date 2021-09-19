Divyanka Tripathi’s latest ethnic attire PIC is perfect for any festival

Dahiya is currently seen in the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Her daring performance in the show is winning the hearts of the audience. She is one of the top contestants. The actress is known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Well, apart from this she is known for her fashion sense also. The actress loves ethnic wear and she is often spotted also wearing it. Her Instagram account is also proof of it. The actress has recently shared pictures of herself donning traditional clothes that garner praise.

In her recent post, Divyanka looks stunning in a peach colour salwar suit. She also wrote a caption along with her post in Hindi, “सीधी साधी सी... तस्वीरें या तस्वीरों वाली?”. In the picture, the actress is posing on her balcony with a gorgeous skyline in the background. She has opted for shiny makeup with glossy pink colour lipstick. Her hairs are straightened and left open. The actress is looking breathtakingly beautiful in her attire and has immediately garnered appreciation from her fans.

One of the fans wrote, “simplicity at it's best girly.” Another wrote, “Beautiful”. Many dropped heart emojis in the comment section. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

The show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is coming to an end. The grand finale will be held next week. Abhinav Shukla has been eliminated from the show. The show shooting was done in Cape Town, South Africa.

Also Read: KKK11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi is a vision in black as she talks about overcoming rejection in latest post