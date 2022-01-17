Divyanka Tripathi’s transition reel on her music video ‘Babul Da Vedha’ is all things fun

Divyanka Tripathi is among the most popular actress in the television industry. She is highly appreciated for her acting chops and delightful smile. She rose to fame with the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where she played the role of Dr. Ishita Iyer. The actress is active on social media and often takes part in viral trends. She recently debuted in a music video and has shared a transition reel on the same.

Divyanka Tripathi has proven her worth in daily soaps and reality shows. Now, she has made her debut in a music video with ‘Babul Da Vedha’, where she plays the role of a Punjabi girl. The actress is getting lots of appreciation from her fans for the video. Transition videos are trending on social media and Divyanka has also taken part in it with her new song. She is seen holding a red suit and after transition, she is dressed in the suit, which she has paired with beautiful makeup. She shared that she was eagerly waiting to do a transition on this song. She captioned, “I was eagerly waiting to #reel this one.#FaceSwipe and put your transformation reels with #BabulDaVehda’”.

The actress is married to actor Vivek Dahiya, and the couple has completed 5 years together. She had shared a video recently, where she revealed her secret engagement in 2016. She had shared in the post, “Today was our very hush-hush Engagement few years back! How we surprised ourselves & others by taking a leap of faith. How much we have evolved together since that day! I do things for myself, yet, while being absorbed too, you are always in back of my mind & "All I do is think about you". Happy Engagement Anniversary honey @vivekdahiya #EngagementAnniversary #Divek”.



