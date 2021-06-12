Divyanka Tripathi says 'Surprise yourself' as she dons a cool look for KKK 11 shoot; Rahul Vaidya REACTS

The shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is currently going on in Cape Town. Amid this, Divyanka Tripathi flaunted her new look from the sets and Rahul Vaidya teased her with a cheeky comment.

It has been quite a few days since Dahiya has been surprising her fans with sporty looks all the way from Cape Town as she shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. On the sets, Divyanka shares a great bond with fellow contestants and it is evident from her photos with each of them. Recently, Divyanka shared a new set of photos in a stylish look from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi and talked about surprising herself. Her post evoked a cheeky reaction from her co-contestant Rahul Vaidya.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka dropped two photos in a classy and cool look from the sets of KKK 11. In the photos, Divyanka is seen clad in a black sporty jacket with matching sweatpants and sneakers. The star is seen flaunting a cool pair of aviators whilst she sipped on a drink and soaked in the sun. As she struck a cool pose in each of the photos, Divyanka looked absolutely stunning in the different look. Sharing the photos, Divyanka wrote, "I fall. I break.

I put my pieces back together & I'm a brand new person each time. #SurpriseYourself."

Seeing Divyanka's caption, Rahul was quick to comment on her post. He wrote, "You won’t break even if I brake ... the world will come to know about this when they see #kkk11 ..Partner."

Meanwhile, Divyanka has been flaunting her sporty wardrobe as she continues to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. This season, several contestants are a part of the show including Divyanka, Rahul, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Mahekk Chahal, , Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari and others.

