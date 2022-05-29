Divyanka Tripathi says Tigers taught her a lot on her trip to Thailand; See VIDEO

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya enjoy a massive fan following on their social media handles and their chemistry is adored by the fans. The duo never misses a chance to appreciate each other publicly, and netizens always praise their compatibility. At present, Divyanka and Vivek are vacationing in Thailand and are sharing all their fun moments with their fans on their Instagram. They are spotted visiting tourist spots, exploring beaches, and spending quality time with each other. They have been giving us a digital tour of Thailand and we can't take our eyes off them.

Today Divyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared another video from her Thailand tour. Well, this video is quite different from the past pictures of her vacation. Here Divyanka is posing alongside a Tiger and sharing this video she captioned, "An experience so surreal! My existence was like that of a tiny fly in comparison to this magestic being. Tigers sure did teach me a lot that day -Calmness can't be mistaken for weakness-When you know you have power you needn't roar often, your silence can be deadly enough-Just sit back and observe, not everything needs a reaction. This well-protected big cat lives with its family and has been in contact with humans ever since it's childhood, so thankfully it's first instinct wasn't to eat me up. Hence, You are more powerful than you think and others dread the day you realize it! Also, in KKK it was my deep desire to be a part of lion stunt. Here, got a feel of it. #TigerEncounter #Tigerattitude #MyFavouriteAnimal #LoveBigCats (PS: The tiger has bruises because of its fights with fellow cats. I felt one was a bully. I've put stories of them last night if you want to see) Posing in a pink dress along with this roaring animal, Divyanka is shelling out some major Jungle safari goals.

Speaking of her professional front, Divyanka has been a part of several shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale. She also made her music video debut with Babul Da Vedha, for which she was highly appreciated by her fans.

