Divyanka Tripathi searches for 'ab normal' times in current normalcy of scathings, media moves and pandemic

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in her recent post revealed how she is 'fatigued' by the 'current normalcy' and situations taking a drastic turn. Read on the actress's intense and thought-provoking post here.

2020 marked the beginning of a new decade, which many looked at with optimism. However, much to everyone's dismay, a stretch of bad events began, and people started wondering if the year can get any worse. From the Coronavirus pandemic to the entertainment industry losing some gems to economic crisis, 2020 has proved to be a nightmare in many aspects.

While everyone is trying to get used to the 'new normal' as they pray for situations to turn better in the future, popular TV actress Dahiya is in search of some 'ab-normal times. The actscathingntly took to her Instagram handle to pen down her feelings about being 'exhausted' by the current happenings in the country. She shared how we accept everything that is taking place around us without raising questions, even when we feel that something is not right.

She expressed, how we tend to give in and believe in the implications by others, without really pondering about it ourselves. Further, the actress also urged people to step-up, and get hold of ourselves as soon as possible.

In the thought-provoking post, Divyanka wrote, 'Looking for some ab-normal times. Fatigued by current normalcy - Bollywood slip-ups and scathings, political or media moves, pandemic numbers, or anything too eye-popping.'

'No, I am not sad! Just pondering over the fact that how easily we accept an imposed life. Not choose our own path, daily conversations we indulge in, and pieces of information we gulp in,' Divyanka further expressed.

Lastly, the actress advised, 'Let's take our soul's reigns in our hands,' as she shared a picture of herself lost in thoughts amid the beautiful sky with her mask on.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Ishita Bhalla opposite (Raman Bhalla). YHM went off-air in December 2019 and since then fans are waiting for Divyanka's next project. What are your thoughts on Divyanka's moving post? Let us know in the comment section below.

