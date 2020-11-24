Divyanka Tripathi sends birthday love to ex Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co star Karan Patel with pretty throwback PIC

Divyanka Tripathi took to her social media handle to wish former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Karan Patel on his birthday in the sweetest way possible. She shared a three-year-old beautiful picture with him. Take a look.

and are touted to be one of the most-loved onscreen couples on Indian Television. The magic that they created as Ishita Bhalla (IshiMaa) and Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is difficult to be explained in words. On the show, they portrayed how two opposite personalities can make a great pair and eventually fall in love.

After successfully winning hearts for over six years, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein bid adieu to the viewers last year in December. While only a month is left for YHM to complete one year of closure, IshRa fans got a sweet surprise recently. Are you wondering how and why? Well, yesterday (November 23), the dashing Karan Patel turned a year older, and Divyanka dropped in a sweet birthday wish for his former co-star. She took to her social media handle to send birthday love to her onscreen Ravan Kumar in the sweetest way possible.

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani sends birthday love to Karan Patel; Former on screen daughter Aditi Bhatia teases them

Divyanka shared a beautiful throwback picture and wished Karan a 'Happy Birthday.' Well this photo is special as it is a three-year-old picture, which dates back to December 25, 2017 - the eve of Christmas. While Divyanka looks drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmery red saree, Karan looks handsome as ever in his all-black avatar. The two are all smiles as the pose for the camera, and we cannot stop rooting for IshRa again. Well, this has certainly made us quite nostalgic.

Take a look at Divyanka's post for Karan here:

Meanwhile, Karan and Divyanka had also reunited recently for an advertisement shoot, leaving fans awestruck. While Karan was last seen as Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, fans are yearning for Divyanka to take over the screens with her charm. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want Karan and Divyanka to collaborate on a project again? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Karan Patel's YHM co stars Aditi Bhatia, Krishna Mukherjee have the cutest birthday wishes for him; See posts

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×