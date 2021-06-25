Divyanka Tripathi sends birthday wishes to ‘her Chill Gill’ Aastha Gill with photos from Cape Town

Divyanka Tripathi has the sweetest birthday wish for her friend Aastha Gill from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Actress is one of the most popular TV actresses. She became the audiences’ favourite with the TV serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, in which she played the role of Dr. Ishita Iyer. The actress is also one of the contestants of the stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. For the show, the contestants had flown to Cape Town, South Africa. They all have a good bond now. On singer Aastha Gill’s birthday, Divyanka shared a picture with the singer and sent her birthday wishes.

Divyanka has posted fun pictures with Aastha Gill from Cape Town. They are seen posing while goofing around and enjoying. Aastha has worn a black jacket and shorts with black shoes. Divyanka Tripathi is seen in a tie-dye sweatshirt and jogger set in white and pink shades. She has also donned white sports shoes. The actress wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday meri jaan! My Chill Gill @AasthaGill...be your wittiest and wisest self! Waiting for more hits from you this year! Lots of love”

Divyanka Tripathi along with all the other contestants has returned from Cape Town after completing the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress has a massive fan following on social media and she regularly shares pictures and videos of herself from Cape Town. The actress was last seen in the TV show Yeh Hai Chahatein in a small appearance. She has also ventured into OTT space and featured in the web series.

