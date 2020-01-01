Divyanka Tripathi shares an adorable picture with hubby Vivek Dahiya as they wish fans a 'Happy 2020'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a cute selfie with hubby on the New Year and we're loving it. Take a look.

It is finally a goodbye to 2019 and a warm welcome to 2020. Well, the year gone-by has been wonderful with loads of good memories to cherish. People across the globe have embraced the New Year with great pomp and show and so have our favourite stars from the Telly industry. While some took off to exotic locations to ring in this special others stayed back to make it a night to remember in their home town. Speaking of this, our beloved Telly bahu, Dahiya, also brought the the year with full zeal and enthusiasm.

The actress who enjoys a massive following on social media, took to her Instagram handle to wish her fans in the sweetest ways possible. She posted a cute picture with hubby Vivek Dahiya and wished everyone a Happy 2020! She hoped that all of them have a year filled with love, health, surprises, opportunities and success. In the picture, both Divyanka and Vivek looked absolutely adorable as they posed for a happy-happy selfie. We must say, it was cuteness overloaded and we couldn't just gushing over them.

Take a look at Mr and Mrs Dahiya's cute New Year selfie here:

Within moments of Divyanka sharing the cutesy selfie, her fans went gaga over them and showered them with loads of love and wishes. Among them were also actors Hiten Tejwani and Vikaas Kalantri. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla recently, Divyanka revealed that the iggest highlights for her 2019 were that of being part of three amazing shows simultaneously, Yeh Yeh Mohabbatein, The Voice and Cold Lassi Chicken Masala. What are your thoughts on this lovable couple? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan compliments Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya at an award function; Check it out

Credits :Instagram

Read More