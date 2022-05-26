Divyanka Tripathi shares another glimpse from her Thailand vacation with hubby Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya needs no introduction. She is regarded as one of the most stylish and talented actresses in the industry. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and her fans adore her for being a down-to-earth celebrity. She is married to actor Vivek Dahiya, and they are one of the most cherished couples in the industry. Divyanka and Vivek are often seen going on trips and romantic dates at beautiful locations and keep their fans updated about their adventures.

At present, the duo are spending quality time in Thailand and have been giving us a sneak peek from their vacation. A day ago, Divyanka also posted photos of them visiting a tourist spot in Thailand. Today taking to her Instagram handle Divyanka shared another picture from her holiday. In this picture, the actress can be seen relaxing in a room, and in the caption, she writes, "How I crave for this all year round! #ZenState #MorningsBeLike" Her fans were quick enough to drop their lovable comments on this picture.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya worked together on the hit show - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other. They tied the knot in 2016 in Bhopal.

Divyanka's career

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale. She also did her first music video Babul Da Vedha for which she was highly appreciated for her acting chops in it. Recently, Divyanka was bestowed with the Champion Of Change Award for her phenomenal work as an artist.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi drops hilarious PICS of hubby Vivek Dahiya, teases him & says 'Someone can't sit straight'