Divyanka Tripathi shares last travel PICS of 2021; Says 'So many more pics left to share'

With only one day left for the year 2021 to end, people are sharing videos, pictures of their whole year just to sum up how it went. Divyanka Tripathi, who loves traveling, has also shared the moments of the year. Well, the actress has recently returned from Abu Dhabi where she had gone to celebrate her birthday. Vivek Dahiya had also accompanied her. She has already shared a lot of pictures but the actress is sad there are still more to share.

Sharing an array of pictures on her Instagram, Divyanka writes, “Last travel of 2021. I've so many more pics left to share...in the meanwhile - here's a #PhotoDump.” The pictures are from Abu Dhabi and she is also seen posing with her husband. Even on Vivek’s birthday, the couple had traveled to Dubai to celebrate it. Fans comments saying that they are excited to see more. Another fan wrote, “living for the last pic.” She had also shared a picture of her and Vivek in the spa.

She had captioned it as ‘It was a moment we desperately wanted to capture but were too shy to pose for. From a Couple #Spartie.”

Take a look here:

On the work front, Divyanka was seen in a TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She essayed the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla. Her and Karan Patel's onscreen chemistry were adored by fans. Later, in Crime Patrol, she was there for a small time. Her fans are waiting for her to see on TV again.

