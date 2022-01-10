Divyanka Tripathi shares the moments she wants to share with fans; PICS

Divyanka Tripathi, a well-known face of the telly world, loves traveling and she is surely missing it. For some days the actress has been continuously sharing a lot of throwback pictures from her trip with beautiful captions. Well, the actress has traveled extensively also. She and her hubby have made it a point to touch new destinations on their birthdays, anniversary and other special occasions. Today, also the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared some precious moments of her travel diaries with fans.

Divyanka captioned the post as “Exotic allure of foreign waters. Moments we want to share with each other & You.” In the first picture, one can see both couples posing while standing in the middle of the seawater. In the second picture, Divyanka has shared a selfie. Last year, during her birthday the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress had travelled to Abu Dhabi and shared many pictures. On Sunday, the actress had shared a series of pictures revealing how Sundays should look like.

The actress was also seen in a music video titled ‘Babul Da Vehda’. The song captures the emotional roller coaster a bride and her family goes through on her journey to move on from her childhood home.

On the work front, the actress was in news for rejecting the role of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She mentioned that her and Nakuul Mehta's onscreen pairing will not look good. The actress rose to popularity from the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

