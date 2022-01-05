Divyanka Tripathi shares pic from debut music video ‘Babul Da Vehda’ and ponders on mother-daughter bond

Divyanka Tripathi is popular among the masses for her acting skills. She has been part of many TV shows and had also taken part in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She became the first runner up in the show. Now she is making debut in music video with her song Babul Da Vedha. The music video has released today. She has also shared a still from it on social media and we are crushing over her Punjabi look.

In the post shared by the actress, she is seen in a desi Punjabi girl look. She has worn a yellow and green Patiala suit, with a long braided ponytail. She accessorised the look with a simple chain in her neck and colourful bangles. In the caption she wrote, “Kehte hain bete Maa ke bina nahi reh pate..Jaane betiyaan yeh hunar kahan se lati hain!? #BabulDaVehda releasing today evening. #MomentWellCaptured”.

See post here-

Akansha Puri wrote in the comment section, “Such a pretty picture”. Numerous of her fans also dropped heart emojis and appreciated her looks.

Divyanka had earlier shared teaser of the music video and her fans have been loving her Punjabi look in it. Coming to the credits of the song, it is sung by Asees Kaur, the track has music by Meet Bros and lyrics by Kumaar. Further, the song is released on January 5, 2022.



