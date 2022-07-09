Divyanka Tripathi shares PICS with Vivek Dahiya from their 6th wedding anniversary celebration in Maldives

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry. The actress recently celebrated her 6th wedding anniversary with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The couple took a romantic trip to the Maldives to celebrate their special day. Divyanka has been sharing updates of their trip on social media for her fans. The actress recently shared a post from her romantic celebration with her husband at the beach with amazing décor.

In the mushy post shared by Divyanka Tripathi, she is seen hugging her husband Vivek Dahiya. She sported a black net detail short dress with black flats. Vivek looked stylish in a black shirt and brown pants. The couple is seen standing at the beach with heart-shaped décor around them. They were seen lost in each other’s eyes. Divyanka captioned the post, “I can only thank us for taking the plunge, for having faith in our destiny, for giving a chance to love 6 years back. Happy Anniversary Viv! PS: Anniversaries should compulsorily be cheesy romantic!”

Divyanka and Vivek completed 6 years of marriage, on July 8. To celebrate this occasion, the actors have flown to the Maldives to spend some quality time together. Earlier Divyanka shared a picture with Vivek on her Instagram handle. In this photo, the duo can be seen stepping out of the chopper by the ocean. Divyanka sported a white dress and paired it with sneakers. On the other hand, Vivek donned a blue shirt and paired it with jeans.

The couple met on their show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and after dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in 2016.

