Divyanka Tripathi shares 'picture perfect moment' with Vivek Dahiya and family as they soak in festive spirit

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya's Diwali and Bhai Dhooj celebrations were all about family love, togetherness, and happiness. Take a look.

Festivals are the time when families come together to spread love, happiness, and positivity. The past few days have been filled with festive fervour due to Diwali, Bhai Dhooj, Children's Day, and New Year. With several auspicious occasions coming together, many made the most of this time with their loved ones. Among them were Telly Town's cutest couple Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka and Vivek celebrated these festivals with their family and soaked completely in the festive spirit. They spent some quality time with their near and dear ones as they spread positive vibes all around. Divyanka took to her Instagram handle to share some glimpses of her celebrations with family and expresses her feelings with a fun-loving note. She also revealed the 'picture-perfect moment' with her family and left fans awestruck. Divyanka revealed how it is difficult to get perfect family clicks, but she managed to get some beautiful photos this time.

Sharing an adorable selfie as everyone prepped up for puja, Divyanka shared, 'During festivities achieving perfect family pictures can be really challenging where everyone remains absolutely still at the same time!

Here's one on the verge of perfection by when Vivek Dahiya got bored and my smile was almost forced!' She further wished everyone a Happy Diwali and Bhai Dhooj. In the following post, Divyanka shared an awe-inspiring family photo with a scenic view and left everyone mesmerized. She captioned the same as 'Picture perfect moment!'

While Vivek looked classy in an off-white shimmery kurta pajama, Divyanka looked ethereal in a rosy pink salwar suit with a red shiny duppata. The smile on everyone's faces in the family makes it evident that they had a gala time together.

Take a look at Divyanka's posts here:

Meanwhile, Divyanka and Vivek recently celebrated the latter's birthday in Dubai and made the most of their trip to the UAE. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

