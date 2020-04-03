Divyanka Tripathi shares a picture perfect photo with Vivek Dahiya and the paneer she cooked

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has shared another happy post with husband Vivek Dahiya and we are definitely all hearts. Check it out right here.

The Coronavirus lockdown has left us all stuck at our homes and while we are all trying to stay positive during these times, there are also people who have been trying to get creative during this time or learn a new skill, and so on and so forth. Social media has only become a funnier place to look at because there is always something new, or often, photos and videos that leave us all entertained. And well, Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya too, sure seem to be having a fun time while in quarantine.

Both Divyanka and Vivek keep sharing photos and videos on social media about what is up with them and something new that fans have all discovered is how Divynka is a great cook, and in fact, she also seems to be enjoying it. From sharing workout videos to the amazing food that Divyanka cooks, fans have gotten a glimpse of all of it. And today, Divyanka shared another photo on social media, this time with the food she prepared as well as Vivek in the frame. She cooked Paneer Burji today, an uber quick meal that it is.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi's post right here:

Meanwhile, both Divyanka and Vivek recently did a live session with their fans, and the duo got talking about all things quarantine, spreading awareness, and how they have been doing. They got chatty with their fans as well and together, they had a fun time interacting.

