Divyanka Tripathi shares a selfie clicked against the backdrop of a 'burning sky with purple hues'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya always keeps on sharing bits and pieces related to her daily life on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.
Mumbai
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya does not need any introduction. The stunning beauty from the Indian telly town has been ruling the hearts of the audience for the longest possible time. Right from Banoo Main Teri Dulhann to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka has showcased her acting prowess in every single show she has acted in till date. The actress is known not only for her acting skills but also for her utter beauty and unique fashion sense that is showcased in her shows.

The Intezaar actress often keeps on sharing bits and pieces related to her daily life on social media. Divyanka and her husband Vivek also have a passion for photography and we get a proof of the same through the latest picture that she has shared on her Instagram handle. The stunning diva is seen posing for the picture but we cannot help but notice the picturesque surroundings in the background. Talking about the same, Divyanka writes, “Burning sky with purple hues over a concrete jungle we call Mumbai city. A selfie becomes mandatory against such a stunning backdrop.”

Check out her Instagram post below:

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya made her digital debut like many other actors last year as she appeared in a web series co-starring Rajiv Khandelwal. Prior to this, the actress was last seen in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that also featured Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Ruhanika Dhawan, Aditi Bhatia, and others in the lead roles. In fact, Vivek Dahiya was also a part of the show for a brief period. 

